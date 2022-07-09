Rebel Wilson branded a 'pink princess' by girlfriend Ramona Agruma at Wimbledon 

Tennis fan Rebel Wilson was branded a 'pink princess' by girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Saturday.

Rebel appeared at the women's championship final in London wearing a gorgeous baby pink A-line dress, and posed with former tennis players Rennae Stubb and Todd Woodbridge.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

"Wimbledon Finals," she captioned the post to which Ramona commented: "Pink Princess."

Rebel was also joined by her sister, Liberty Wilson, at the event which saw Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina win her first Grand Slam title after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Rebel has been touring Europe and recently stayed at Kaya Palazzo Resort & Residences, Le Chic Bodrum, in Turkey, where she was pictured relaxing by the crystal clear sea and sunbathing on the golden sand with friends.

But the actress, who has openly shared her journey to losing 75lbs, paired her photograph with an empowering message, writing: "I just noticed I put on 3 kg on my holiday. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I've lost all self control.

Rebel's girlfriend loved the picture

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."

She continued: "But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

Rebel called on fans to be "the best version of you"

The Australian was quickly praised for her inspirational body positivity mantra, with her girlfriend Ramona lovingly penning: "You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl. I love you."

One of her fans also commented: "You are such a beautiful soul! Inside and out! We are more than our weight!"

