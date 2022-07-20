Rebel Wilson's girlfriend shares sweet video of the star as she undergoes wellness treatment She's right by her side!

Rebel Wilson has been making waves since making her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma public, delighting fans as she brings them along on all of the couple's sweetest moments.

The two have been on vacation together throughout Europe, sharing plenty of glimpses from it, and now the actress is proving just how much of a supportive girlfriend her partner is.

As the couple concludes their lengthy vacation, and Rebel prepares to undergo a detox treatment in Austria, she's revealed to fans that Ramona is right by her side supporting her as she resets her health.

The star updated fans from her first day at the Vivamayr retreat in Altaussee, an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," where guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals and stunning views.

The video of Rebel was recorded by Ramona herself, and sees her alongside a group of friends and guests making a splash in the luxurious pool as they all ride colorful pool floats.

The Senior Year lead first announced she would be detoxing at the wellness center on 19 July with a picture of herself in front of a stunning Austrian backdrop.

Rebel seems to know the right way to both relax and have fun

She captioned the post with: "Oh it's soooo gooood to be back at @vivamayraltaussee. Working the Mayr method to reset my system for the rest of the working year!"

The Mayr method focuses on gut health, and prioritizes foods that are considered alkaline, meaning they supposedly produce a higher pH when digested.

The star looked chic as ever as she embarked on her detoxing journey

Rebel recently opened up about how she was handling having gained weight during her latest vacation, inspiring fans with a bold body confidence message.

She said: "It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you."

