Rebel Wilson shares tender kiss with girlfriend on vacation The Pitch Perfect actress came out in June

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma have been traveling the world together and clearly are still in their honeymoon phase.

The two shared a new selfie that saw them tenderly kissing with both in swimwear and Rebel rocking a large sunhat. Rebel posted the picture to Instagram and left no caption, leaving their current location unknown.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks so in love with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Bright blue sky in the background and their beachwear hinted at somewhere warm, and there appeared to be a cabana behind them, suggesting they may have been at a beach or pool.

The happy couple - who went public in June – were recently in Bodrum, Turkey, during a stop on their romantic European getaway.

The actress received an emotional response from her fans when she shared a sweet moment between the two as they looked so in love while joking around on a swing. Rebel couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she gazed adoringly at Ramona, who pushed her girlfriend back and forth on the ornate swing that overlooked the city lights below.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Rebel captioned the post: "Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R."

The two shared a tender kiss

The Australian actress introduced her fans to Ramona, the founder of a sustainable clothing brand, on 9 June during Pride month.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned a photo of the pair.

The two met in January 2022 and attended the Super Bowl together, as well as Oscars parties and dinners.

They went public in June

Ramona had made several appearances on Rebel's social media pages but there had been no mention of a relationship. Just weeks before she revealed her girlfriend, Rebel admitted she was dating someone new, sharing that they had "spoken on the phone for weeks before meeting".

"And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."