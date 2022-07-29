Shakira 'confident in her innocence' as she prepares to go to trial over tax fraud claims The superstar singer rejected a settlement

Shakira decided to take her tax fraud case to court because she is "confident in her innocence", reps for the singer shared with HELLO!

The superstar singer rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now a step closer to going to trial, her team has confirmed.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," the representative said in a statement giving to HELLO!

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Spanish prosecutors have alleged that Shakira defrauded Spain's government of 14.5million euros in taxes.

They charged the singer in January 2018 with failing to pay taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. The following month she paid nearly $25 million in owed taxes.

Shakira denied all the accusations while testifying in June 2019.

Prosecutors are reportedly now seeking an eight-year sentence.

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-2014. Prosecutors allege it was mostly in Spain even though Shakira's official residence was in the Bahamas.

El Periodico and El Pais have both obtained documents that allegedly reveal the singer's defense will insist that she made no effort to intentionally hide her income, citing any misunderstandings as "a difference in criteria".

Shakira's representatives have also said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered, and no date for the trial has been set.

It comes less than two months after Shakira, 45, and her ex-partner Gerard Pique, 35, announced their split after 11 years together. The former couple started dating in 2011 but never married.

They are proud parents to sons, Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha.