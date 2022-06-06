Shakira shares heartbreaking family update following shock split from Gerard Pique The former couple share two children together

Shakira has taken to social media with an upsetting family update, just days after she confirmed her split from longterm partner, Gerard Pique.

The former couple, who had been together since 2011, announced their decision in a joint statement, much to the shock of fans. And now the singer is facing further heartbreak.

Shakira, 45, shared an important message with her fans on Twitter – written in both Spanish and English – alongside a photo of her father, who can be seen with a heavily-bruised face and a bandage just above his eye.

His daughter is sweetly kissing his cheek while gently cupping his face in her hand.

Shakira shared a heartbreaking photo of her father

She explained: "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

She concluded: "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support."

The singer with her parents, William and Nidia

Shakira is the only child of William and Nidia; her father was born in New York to a family from Lebanon and moved with his family to Colombia – where the star was born – when he was just five.

Shakira's post about her father came about shortly after she and Gerard, 35, announced they are taking time apart in a joint statement.

Shakira and Gerard share two boys together

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said on Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority."

The couple recently confirmed the end of their relationship

"Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," Shakira and the professional footballer added.

The couple - who never married - are proud parents to sons, Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha.