Shakira set for courtroom trial – weeks after shock split from Gerard Pique The superstar singer has rejected a settlement

Shakira is facing a new personal battle.

The superstar singer has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now a step closer to going to trial, her team has confirmed.

Spanish prosecutors have alleged that Shakira defrauded Spain's government of 14.5million euros in taxes.

They charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence if found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira rejected a deal from the prosecution team in her tax fraud case

However, the Colombian star - who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide - has always met all of her tax obligations, a statement from her media team said, adding that she considers the case "a total violation of her rights".

"The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement," the statement said, via Reuters.

The star has sold more than 80 million records worldwide

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-2014. Prosecutors allege it was mostly in Spain even though Shakira's official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira's public relations firm said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

Shakira and Gerard confirmed their split last month

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered, and no date for the trial has been set.

It comes less than two months after Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, announced their split after 11 years together. The former couple started dating in 2011 but never married. They are proud parents to sons, Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha.

The couple share two children together

In a joint statement shared on 4 June, Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard confirmed: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways.

"For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

