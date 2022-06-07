Shakira makes return to social media following split from Gerard Piqué The star still has exciting projects ahead

Following the heartbreaking announcement that Shakira and her longtime partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, have decided to part ways after eleven years together, the singer has made a bittersweet return to social media.

She first broke her silence about the split with a statement on 4 June, shortly after break-up rumors and cheating allegations started swirling.

Now, though she is certainly going through a hard time, she has taken to Instagram to celebrate the release of the latest episode of her new show, Dancing With Myself.

WATCH: Shakira and her sons show off their moves

The video sees the dancing competition's co-host in good spirits, sitting in between fellow judges Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

The three seem to be having some behind-the-scenes fun during commercial break, making goofy faces and dance moves at the camera, and as they attempt to do a wave chain, a crew member says: "One minute away guys!"

The mom-of-two captioned the clip with: "Don't miss tonight's episode of Dancing With Myself!"

The sweet dancing video

Fans praised her return to the social media platform and her stunning appearance writing: "Beautiful Shakira," and: "We love you," as well as: "So precious, like a ray of light."

The former couple's joint statement regarding their split, which was published in both English and Spanish, read: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

Shakira and the soccer player with their two kids in 2021

They concluded by telling fans: "Thank you for your understanding and respect."

They have had two sons since first getting together in 2011, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, who is seven, and his older brother, Milan Piqué Mebarak, who is nine. They first met in 2010 when Shakira was filming her iconic Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) music video for the Fifa World Cup, then went public the following year.

