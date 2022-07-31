Drew Barrymore praises her ex in surprising confession about her love life Clearly there are no hard feelings!

Drew Barrymore is not one to hold back when it comes to discussing her love life and past relationships, and she won't hesitate to praise her exes either!

During a recent conversation with comedian Mike Birbiglia, the actress opened up about her past relationship with Justin Long, and detailed everything that made him so great.

Drew and Justin dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, and they were together when they starred in 2010's Going the Distance.

As Mike reminisced over his appearance in the romantic comedy, he couldn't help but remember the fan reaction to the two co-stars dating, though Drew admitted she didn't get why it was a big deal.

She said: "I didn't get why we were ever an interesting couple, that didn't make any sense to me, who cares? We're not exciting."

However, she had nothing but great memories of her time with the actor, and even admitted: "I was very much in love with Justin." The mom-of-two went so far as to reveal what makes him so great, explaining: "You know why? Because he is funny, the sharpest wit…"

The heartfelt conversation between Drew and Mike

She even cheekily confessed: "You wanna know why he gets all the ladies? Well there's a few reasons…" which prompted immediate laughter from everyone around her, before she went on to say: "He is the sharpest, wittiest… he is brilliant, and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter."

Justin was most recently linked to Kate Bosworth, who split from husband Micahel Polish in 2021.

The former couple also both starred in 2009's He's Just Not That Into You

During an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, in April, Justin made the heartwarming confession that he had found the one.

He said: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one… And the one I met, I found."

