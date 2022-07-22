Drew Barrymore is a natural beauty in fresh-faced beach photo The star is ready for summer

Drew Barrymore switched the city for some sand when she posted a radiant beach photo for her fans.

The star was beaming in the snapshot in which she wore a black swimsuit and tilted her face towards the sun.

Drew shared the photo on Instagram and looked all-natural and makeup free with the blue water and white sandy beach behind her.

The mom-of-two promoted her brand of Flower Hair Tools and wrote: "Not sure what to pack for your summer vacay? Start with some of Drew's travel favs."

While she hasn't revealed her own plans for the rest of the season, she did recently experience an Italian getaway with her children, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight.

She was pictured in a black one-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the sun in Capri with her daughters by her side.

Drew has some travel tips of her own

Drew shares her offspring and custody of them with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. The pair divorced in 2016 but have been amicable since their break up.

The TV host and actress recently opened up about what the hardest part of co-parenting was when she spoke to Parents Magazine.

Drew gave an emotional answer as she admitted: "You miss them when you're apart because that wasn't the plan."

Drew recently delighted fans with another quirky swimsuit photo

However, she did reveal one upside to the family dividing time with their kids: "Both parents get a day off," she added.

Drew made a number of other confessions in the quick-fire interview including revealing her most recent parenting fail. The mom-of-two quipped: "Losing it when Olive tried to tell me how to drive."

And she questions her own parenting from time to time too. She said: "Right as I'm trying to do this interview, they're play fighting all over the grocery store.

"It's cute but making me question if I'm a bad parent because I wonder if it's bothering other customers."

