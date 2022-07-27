Drew Barrymore stuns with natural beauty in filter-free video The E.T star wowed her followers

Drew Barrymore is one relatable star and she proved that on Wednesday as she prepared for a day ahead of "Zoom meetings" but while needing some "hair help".

In a clip shared on her Instagram, the detailed her hair problems while sat in her stunning bedroom at her $5.5million mansion. The clip didn't show off much of her home, only her quirky striped wallpaper, alongside wallpaper that ran along her ceilings with a star design, and behind her was a sprawling landing with plenty of doors into hidden rooms.

In her video, she explained that her hair was "dry" and that she was after something to moisturize it during her busy day.

Thankfully, she had just the product and it worked wonders for her, allowing her to finish the day off with some "bouncy" hair as she prepared to enjoy her evening.

And in true Zoom fashion, while Drew wore a smart jumper for her meetings, she had a snazzy pair of leggings on giving her comfort.

"I love a product that multitasks, because I love to multitask," she explained. "@garnierusa Whole Blends Miracle Nectar nourishes my hair while I'm zooming!"

Drew was having a hair emergency

Fans were astounded by the video, as one joked: "@drewbarrymore only zooming this way from now on," and a second shared: "You're so inspiring."

A third commented: "I can't even, I have loved you for so long- this makes me love you more!!!" while a fourth posted: "I love your passion for life."

And a fifth had high praise for the actress as they complimented: " You are a gift, Drew! Whether you are dancing in the rain or hawking hair products…I just adore you and the sweet and fiery energy you bring to the world. Thanks!"

The actress has the quirkiest home

Last week, Drew switched the city for some sand when she posted a radiant beach photo for her fans.

The star was beaming in the snapshot in which she wore a black swimsuit and tilted her face towards the sun.

Drew shared the photo on Instagram and looked all-natural and makeup free with the blue water and white sandy beach behind her.

While she hasn't revealed her own plans for the rest of the season, she did recently experience an Italian getaway with her children, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight.

