Drew Barrymore supported by fans following mixed reaction to viral rain video She is living her best life!

As an actress and daytime talk show host with a multi-decade career, Drew Barrymore has one of the most loyal fanbases in the industry.

Now, as she makes waves for yet another viral video of hers appearing elated as can be while walking out in the rain – no umbrella in hand – fans are proving their loyalty more than ever as internet trolls attempt to squash the good intentions behind Drew's videos.

Her rain videos first went viral in late May, when the star appeared in a selfie video soaking wet and advised fans to take advantage of the rain and have some fun. "If it's raining wherever you are, just run out in the rain, don't miss the opportunity," she said with a smile.

The actress inadvertently sparked a major movement, with followers being quick to follow suit, and as more and more videos are published, including more of Drew herself, taking advantage of the rain, some fans can't help but highlight her difficult childhood, and how happy they are to see her live life to the fullest.

The Ever After lead had a tumultuous upbringing under the Hollywood spotlight, having started her career at age one and working nonstop under her mother's management, who raised her by herself.

She eventually emancipated herself from Jaid Barrymore shortly after a stint in rehab at age fourteen, and fans are citing the difficult experience as the reason why the mother-of-two has grown to be so joyous and carefree now.

Drew's latest joyful video

"Everyone knows the answer about 'why Drew Barrymore is like that' is literally 'because she had a delayed and traumatic childhood marred by addiction and neglect and then through lots of therapy and self-work has become more appreciative/aware than a regular person' right?" one fan tweeted.

They maintained: "When you've been through a lot of [expletive] sometimes, just sometimes, joy can be smaller and easier to grasp and I am so glad for Drew Barrymore."

The star began going to clubs and drinking as young as age seven

Other fans expressed support for the host in a similar vein, writing: "Nobody is healing their inner child harder than Drew Barrymore," and: "I want to see the world through Drew Barrymore's eyes."

Another boldly stated: "I'm not even trying to be dramatic but you can tell Drew Barrymore thought she was going to die young and now my good sis is just living life the way she was meant to."

