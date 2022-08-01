Luke Bryan opens up about upcoming CMA hosting gig: 'Such a privilege' Fans can't wait!

More than just a country star! Though fans know and love Luke Bryan for all of his country hits and for rocking the stage, he isn't opposed to exploring other ventures.

The star recently bid farewell to his Las Vegas residency, and now he is taking a quick break from performing on his Raised Up Right tour to take on a new role near and dear to his heart.

The Country Music Association, hosts of the beloved CMA Awards, have officially announced that their two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, Luke himself, will be the host of the awards for their 56th installment.

He'll be hosting for the second time alongside another beloved star, NFL icon Peyton Manning, who is hosting the awards for the first time.

What's more, the singer is already getting some amazing hosting practice and advice from one of the most recognized hosts out there, none other than Ryan Seacrest, who Luke joined on Monday to host Live! With Kelly and Ryan as Kelly Ripa steps away for vacation time.

The Country Girl hitmaker kicked off his hosting duties quite fittingly by announcing the exciting news on the morning talk show.

The star is a staple among the CMA family

He said: "Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege."

Detailing the process of coordinating the eventful night, he gave a sweet shout-out to his future co-host, saying: "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

Luke announced the news in the best way

He also cheekily added: "I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, 9 November.

