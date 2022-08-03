Rebekah Vardy staunchly denies leaking stories about Coleen Rooney after losing libel battle

Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has broken her silence following last week's verdict at the High Court.

In last week's hotly anticipated court case, High Court Judge Justice Steyn ruled in favour of Coleen Rooney after significant evidence was deemed to be "substantially true". Rebekah now faces an eye-watering legal bill thought to be in the region of £3million.

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy cries in witness box during second day of evidence in libel trial

In her first interview since losing the Wagatha Christie libel case against Coleen, the 40-year-old admitted to feeling "let down by the legal system". Speaking to TalkTV, Rebekah welled up with emotion as she revealed her side of the story.

Despite substantial evidence, the mum-of-two denies ever leaking stories about her former friend, Coleen. In the tell-all interview, Rebekah insisted: "I will say that 'til I'm blue in the face. I did not do it."

Rebekah has maintained her innocence throughout the trial

Recalling her first initial clash with Coleen, the former I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant said: "I picked up the phone and I called her and basically said: 'What the [expletive] is this?' and her response was quite, I don't know, quite rude, quite harsh.

"She basically just said: 'You know what this is.' And at that point, I really didn't know what it was."

Coleen Rooney was supported by her husband Wayne

Speaking to The Sun, Rebekah confessed: "The whole thing has been awful. At its worst, I was worried to be on my own, to leave the house. I was scared to be out in public places. Even the smallest things, like going shopping, were horrendous."

She added: "Everyone always says: 'These people wouldn't say things to your face', but actually you do get the odd few that go that extra mile. The abuse I was getting was insane. I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that. It was as if I'd murdered someone."

Rebekah and Jamie share three children together

Conversely, Coleen said that she was "pleased" the ruling went in her favour as she reiterated that the case should not have gone to court. She said: "It was not a case I ever sought or wanted.

"I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others."

