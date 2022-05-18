Coleen Rooney shares rare photo of lookalike mum for this special reason amid Wagatha Christie trial The final day of the Wagatha Christie libel trial will be on Thursday

Coleen Rooney was able to celebrate her mother Colette McLoughlin's birthday on Wednesday. Although the Wagatha Christie trial between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy was expected to end, the judge put the case on hold for one day.

Taking to her Instagram page, Coleen - who is married to football star Wayne Rooney - shared a lovely black and white snap with her lookalike mum to mark her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to an extremely special person, My Mum," she remarked. "Have the best time celebrating, I love you so much and appreciate everything you do for me and us all."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Coleen’s mum. You’ve got an amazing daughter." Another remarked: "So blessed to have a good Mum to help you through the ups and downs. Happy Birthday."

Others commented on the similarities between the pair as one said: "Wow you really look like your Mummy… great photo." A fourth post read: "Wow. You're so like her."

Coleen shared this snap with her mum on Wednesday

It's been a big week for Coleen and fellow WAG Rebekah. Barristers for the pair are expected to give their closing speeches on the final day of the case which will now take place on Thursday.

In October 2019, the mum-of-four accused Rebekah, the wife of Jamie Vardy, of leaking "false stories" about her private life to The Sun after a months-long sting operation. Rebekah denies the claims and subsequently sued Coleen for libel.

Coleen's hotshot lawyer is David Sherbrone; his previous client list includes Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Meghan Markle, Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. Meanwhile, Rebekah has enlisted Hugh Tomlinson who has previously worked with Prince Charles, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

