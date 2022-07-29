Coleen Rooney breaks silence after 'difficult and stressful' Wagatha Christie case ends

Coleen Rooney has reacted to winning the High Court libel battle in the sensational Wagatha Christie case, which has gripped the nation for the past three years.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Rebekah Vardy had lost the High Court libel battle she brought against Coleen, wife of Wayne Rooney, over a viral social media post.

Coleen said in a statement that she was "pleased" the ruling went in her favour as she reiterated that the case should not have gone to court. She said: "It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others.

"Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid the need for such a drawn out and public court case. All my attempts to do so were knocked back by Mrs (Rebekah) Vardy.

"This left me with no alternative but to go through with the case to defend myself and to end the repeated leaking of my private information to The Sun.

Coleen had accused Rebekah of leaking 'false stories' about her private life

"These leaks from my private Instagram account began in 2017. They continued for almost two years, intruding on my privacy and that of my family. Although I bear Mrs Vardy no ill-will, today's judgment makes clear that I was right in what I said in my posts of October 2019."

Thanking those closest to her, Coleen added: "Finally, I would like to thank all of my legal team, my family, friends and everyone who supported me, including the public, through this difficult and stressful time."

Rebekah, who is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, was accused of leaking stories from Coleen's private Instagram account to journalists at the Sun. In her ruling, Mrs Justice Steyn – the judge - said it was "likely" Rebekah's agent at the time, Caroline Watt, may have played a part in passing the information to The Sun.

Rebekah lost the Wagatha Christie libel case

She said: "Nonetheless, the evidence… clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt."

The judge added: "In my judgment, the conclusions that I have reached as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to The Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true."

