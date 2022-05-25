Rebekah Vardy breaks silence with rare family photo amid Wagatha Christie libel battle The TV star is married to footballer Jamie Vardy

Rebekah Vardy beamed for the camera just days after the Wagatha Christie trial came to an end.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 40-year-old - who is awaiting to hear the verdict that has gripped the nation - shared a sweet family snap after attending Leicester City's final Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

Alongside the family photo from the pitch, Rebekah added a smiling face with three hearts emoji.

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: "Lovely photo. Hope you are ok." Another said: "Beautiful photo, have a lovely family break, you all deserve it xx." A third post read: "So glad to see you back Becky. Enjoy your family time xx."

It seems Rebekah is enjoying some time with her loved ones after an intense few weeks in which she had to face Coleen Rooney in an eight-day High Court libel trial that wrapped up on Thursday.

Rebekah shared this family snap on Instagram on Wednesday

In October 2019, mum-of-four Coleen - who is married to Wayne Rooney accused Rebekah of leaking "false stories" about her private life to The Sun after a months-long sting operation. Rebekah denies the claims and subsequently sued Coleen for libel.

Coleen's hotshot lawyer is David Sherbrone; his previous client list includes Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Meghan Markle, Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. Meanwhile, Rebekah has enlisted Hugh Tomlinson who has previously worked with Prince Charles, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

Fans engrossed by the Wagatha Christie trial might be pleased to hear that Coleen has signed a deal to make a documentary about the libel case, in order to tell her side of the story. Netflix is yet to confirm the news, but the MailOnline reports that the Rooneys have signed a deal with the streaming giant.

