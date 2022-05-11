Coleen Rooney is making a Wagatha Christie documentary to tell her side of the story We'll definitely be tuning in for this…

If you've been engrossed by the Wagatha Christie trial then you might be pleased to hear that Coleen Rooney has signed a deal to make a documentary about the libel case, which had its first day in court this week, in order to tell her side of the story.

Coleen and her footballer husband, Wayne, were pictured leaving the High Court in central London on Tuesday, before being filmed walking down a nearby street as camera crews followed them.

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy breaks down on Loose Women discussing the Wagatha Christie

Netflix is yet to confirm the news, but the MailOnline reports that the Rooneys have signed a deal with the streaming giant to document the ongoing drama with Rebekah Vardy, which began in October 2019 when Coleen alleged Rebekah had been selling stories about her personal life to the press.

Rebekah, who denies the claims and subsequently sued Coleen for libel, is also set to be telling her side of the story as she's believed to have lined up an interview with Piers Morgan for his new TalkTV show, Uncensored.

Coleen Rooney and Wayne outside the High Court in London

Meanwhile, the case, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' by a string of online memes when the fall out went viral in 2019, had its first day in court on Tuesday. It saw Rebekah, who is the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, provide evidence in a bid to clear her name.

When questioned by Coleen's lawyer, David Sherborne, Rebekah was shown an exchange between her and her agent discussing the "photoshop girl" with Rebekah asking whether they would be able to "leak" a story.

However, the trial faced hiccups due to the previous loss of documentation which was deemed as evidence. One such example came at a previous hearing in which it was claimed Rebekah's agent, Caroline Watt, had dropped her phone - which carried key pieces of evidence - into the North Sea.

Rebekah Vardy outside the High Court

The trail is set to last for seven days and, on day six, Coleen's husband, Wayne, will give evidence. It is thought he will elaborate on the claim made by Coleen's lawyer that he was unaware of the fake posts that Coleen was posting on a private Instagram account, which were shared with the intention of revealing who was behind the stories eventually being printed in the press. It's not yet known if Jamie will give evidence.

Rebekah's lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson, told the court that there was "no direct evidence" that his client had leaked the stories, highlighting how it's well-known that many celebrities have their accounts managed by others alongside themselves.

