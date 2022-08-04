Michelle Obama celebrates Barack Obama's latest milestone with a heartfelt tribute

Congratulations are in order for the Obama household! Barack Obama has officially turned 61-years old, and his wife Michelle Obama just honored him in the sweetest way.

She took to Instagram very first thing in the morning to pay tribute to her husband of thirty years, with an unbelievable portrait of a young Barack.

The former President, whose big 60th birthday party was canceled last year due to the pandemic, celebrated his special day by making the heartfelt announcement that the Water Garden at the Obama Presidential Center, which is in Chicago's South Side, will be named in honor of his mother, Ann Dunham.

Michelle's celebratory post to her husband sees him leaning on a balcony sporting a multi-printed shirt looking beyond the camera in what seems to be a tropical destination.

In her caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year."

The attorney then endearingly added: "You always make me proud," before adding a sweet "I love you" and a gushing emoji.

The heartwarming birthday post

Fans were quick to inundate the comments with celebratory messages to the father-of-two, writing: "Our forever President!" and: "Happy Birthday to my favorite President!!" as well as: "Happy birthday to the best President," plus: "Mr. President, we LOVE YOU."

Fellow former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who was the 61-year-old's Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, also took to Instagram to congratulate him.

Hillary shared an iconic picture of Barack and her following an historic moment at the DNC

She shared an adorable – and instantly viral – photo of the two embracing one another at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, when Hillary joined Barack on stage shortly after he endorsed her candidacy for President against Donald Trump.

The 44th President's official photographer, Pete Souza, also paid tribute to him, sharing a photo of a much more laid back Barack, which he captioned with: "Happy Birthday to this guy!"

