Malia Obama steps out in sporty look in LA following birthday celebrations

Being the daughter of a former US President must have been quite an experience, especially being surrounded by security and having limited freedom. Malia Obama, the 24-year-old daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama, has been spotted out and about more since the end of Barack Obama’s presidency, living a more carefree lifestyle.

A few weeks after celebrating her 24th birthday, the Harvard alumna was spotted exercising close to her California home, flaunting her athletic form.

Malia appears in pictures published by the Daily Mail, wearing all-black clothing, a crop top that resembles a sports bra, and high-waisted leggings.

She displayed her toned midriff by donning a cropped long sleeve shrug with the crop below. Malia wore white socks and black and white athletic shoes.

A sizable pair of sunglasses were added to the look, which she placed on the top of her head.

Malia had a natural shine on her face and appeared carefree as she went out to exercise near her Brentwood, California, home on Saturday morning.

As a precaution against Brentwood's 90-degree heat, Sasha Obama's older sister was carrying a canned drink along with her phone. Malia had a hair tie over her wrist to possibly help with the unbearable temperatures, but she didn't display any other accessories.

She was accompanied by a friend as they both popped out for a leisurely stroll.

On July Fourth, Malia celebrated her 24th birthday with the Obamas. Michelle Obama shared to Instagram a sweet throwback of the pair.

She wrote: “Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

In order to pursue a profession as a screenwriter, Malia relocated to Los Angeles last year after receiving her degree from Harvard.

Malia and Sasha are incredibly close

Sasha, Malia's younger sister, is apparently establishing her own life in Los Angeles as well. Sasha, 21, is reportedly enrolled at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan.

