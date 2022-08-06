Michael Strahan's model girlfriend - all we know about GMA star's love life The star has been married twice before

Michael Strahan may have a busy career and hectic family life but he also makes time for a very special woman in his life.

The GMA presenter - who has four children - has been quietly dating model, Kayla Quick, for several years and it appears they are still going strong.

MORE: Michael Strahan leaves GMA viewers stunned with unexpected photo

While he keeps their romance mostly away from social media, the gorgeous 32-year-old recently made an appearance on Michael's Instagram leaving fans eager to find out more.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan rockets into space

Kayla posed with her boyfriend and his twins, Isabella and Sophia, for a photo inside his New York apartment and his followers asked: "Who is she?"

Michael didn't address the line of questioning, but judging by recent photos, he's still in a relationship with Kayla.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares unfortunate photo of daughter being locked out of home

MORE: Michael Strahan talks missed opportunity with The View appearance

What do we know about the leading lady in Michael's life and how long have they been together?

Michael has been dating Kayla since 2015

According to online reports, the pair have been dating since 2015 and she's a firm fixture in his and his children's lives.

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughters storm the runway in bikinis as they pursue modeling dreams

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan's incredible home in the Hamptons

Michael doesn't talk publicly about his romance, but has previously been married twice before and engaged too.

Kayla has become a firm fixture in Michael and his daughter's lives

Michael shares his two older children, daughter Tanita, and son Michael, with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, but their marriage ended in divorce.

He married Jean Muggli on 18 July 1999 and had his twin daughters with her but their divorce was finalized in 2006.

Shortly after the breakup, Michael began dating Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole and they got engaged in 2009, but eventually went their separate ways five years later.

Kayla posed inside MIchael's home with his daughters

The former sports star opened up about his divorce in an interview with People, saying: "Personally, getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through.

"It was also a learning experience and I learned a lot about myself and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time and some aren't around anymore."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.