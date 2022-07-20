Michael Strahan's twin daughters display athletic physiques as they model swimwear The star's youngest children are already forging careers for themselves

Michael Strahan's teenage daughters are the apple of his eye and they're growing up so fast!

Isabella and Sophia looked lovely in new modeling photos which were shared on social media.

The duo were beaming in the snapshots as they wore matching cut-out swimsuits from KB Swim.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter makes runway debut

Both wore cute beaded necklaces by Adriana Pappas, who captioned the photo: "Twin beauties in some of our favorite pieces."

At 17, the girls are thinking about their futures and appear to be loving their modeling.

Isabella - who is also proving to be a talented volleyball player - made her runway debut in a show-stopping bridal gown earlier this year.

Michael posted a video of the moment and wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

Michael's teenage daughters are making waves in the modeling world

The sisters also recently attended their prom and left Michael wondering where the time had gone.

Alongside the photo of Sophia and her date he wrote: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

Michael shares Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan. In addition, the former sports star is a father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael dotes on his children

He is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

