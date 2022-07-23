Michael Strahan's daughters storm the runway in bikinis as they pursue modeling dreams The striking duo had the time of their lives

Michael Strahan's daughters, Isabella and Sophia, strut their stuff for a killer catwalk show recently making their dad very proud.

The teenagers looked every inch a superstar as they posed in white and black KB Swim bikinis and beamed for the cameras.

Isabella shared one of the professional Getty photos on Instagram and captioned it: "@shopkbswim takes on Miami."

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter's runway debut in bridal wear

She wore the all-white number while her sister donned a black two-piece with white trim.

Both girls flanked the designer who came out at the end of the show and despite being just 17 years old, they stole the show.

It's not their first modeling gig, however, Isabella - who is also proving to be a talented volleyball player - made her runway debut in a show-stopping bridal gown earlier this year.

Isabella wore white for the show

Michael posted a video of the moment and wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!

"As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

They've also graced the social media pages of KB Swim and showed off the brand previously.

Good Morning America's Michael has two grown children too, Michael Jr. and Tanita, and he adores being a father.

Sofia modeled a black bikini with white trim

However, that doesn't mean he isn't faced with parenting struggles every now and then, and highlighted a particularly hilarious one recently with a snapshot of family life.

He posted a photo on Instagram with his teenagers sitting on his knee and surrounded by shoes.

Michael's twin daughters showed off their athlete physiques

Michael didn't look happy, while Isabella and Sophia, were thrilled. His caption read: "The look on your face when your kids want to go shoe shopping and all you want to do is anything other than that!!"

