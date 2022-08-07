David Muir shares new vacation photo during time away from work The World News Tonight star's day to relax

David Muir is one of the busiest journalists in the business, helming one of the most watched primetime news shows in the country.

But the ABC star took a step back from World News Tonight to take some time for himself, giving fans a glimpse of his vacation.

He shared a photograph of himself on Instagram taking in the sun and water in Dubrovnik, Croatia, simply captioning it: "Dubrovnik is magical."

He went for the casual look, a black tee showing off his muscular frame with a pair of blue shorts and sunglasses, a departure from his usual on-air sleek suits.

David's fans loved seeing the intimate peek into his private life, with colleague and friend Deborah Roberts commenting: "It's my happy place. Enjoy!!"

Another of his friends quipped: "Wow…. beautiful. And the ocean looks beautiful too…," and a fan wrote: "Well no wonder I've been missing you this week, you are on an adventure! Enjoy and travel safe."

David is spending some time away from work

Many stated that they missed seeing him on their screens each night, with one commenting: "MISS YOUR NEWS..STAY SAFE ENJOY," and another saying: "Really glad to see you enjoying time off David! You have earned it."

However, even before his break, the TV personality had big news to celebrate, as he marked World News Tonight being the number one television news program in the country for the 15th straight week.

Fans set social media alight when they heard the news and commented on how much they adore watching David, with many saying his reporting is the highlight of their evening.

Ad Week reported: "According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, for the week of July 18, World News Tonight had 7.32 million total viewers and 1.18 million adults 25-54 viewers.

The anchor's passionate reporting has helped elevate the show

"World News Tonight's hot streak, as the top show over its rivals at NBC and CBS, continues now for 190 of the past 191 weeks."

