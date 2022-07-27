David Muir's World News Tonight celebrates huge ratings news The star has been with the ABC show since 2014

David Muir's news anchor career has gone from strength to strength in recent years and he just hit another high!

The star is celebrating World News Tonight being the number one television program for the 15th straight week.

Fans set social media alight when they heard the news and commented on how much they adore watching David, with many saying his reporting is the highlight of their evening.

Ad Week reported: "According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, for the week of July 18, World News Tonight had 7.32 million total viewers and 1.18 million adults 25-54 viewers. World News Tonight’s hot streak, as the top show over its rivals at NBC and CBS, continues now for 190 of the past 191 weeks."

The news will be welcomed by David who has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is today.

David had high hopes for a career in news journalism from a young age and that meant he kickstarted his dreams early

David's fans gushed over how much they adore his news coverage

The ABC anchor opened up about how he got his start in the business during an interview with Rachael Ray and the photo he shared was also amazing.

In the image, a teenage David sat proudly at a news desk, looking nervous but excited.

He explained: "I was 13-years-old, I had written to the local news people in my town and they began writing back to me and that was my first visit to the TV station.

David knew he wanted to be a news anchor from an early age

"I began interning, carrying the tripods, and the equipment. They hired me out of college. That was where my first job was, Channel 5 in Syracuse.

"It paid off. I was so happy, I would fetch the Cokes out of the Coke machine. I'd sit there and study the anchors at the anchor desk."

His dedication to his craft led him to a deserving career as one of America's most loved news anchors.

Despite his parent's divorce when he was a young boy, both his mother and his father ensured they nurtured his passion.

He built his own news station from cardboard boxes in his living room, and he never missed the evening news. "I didn’t care," he told People. "I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news."

