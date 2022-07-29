David Muir, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all receive Emmy nominations News And Documentary Emmys will be presented in two different categories on 28 September and 29 September

News anchors David Muir, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb were all named as nominees for the News And Documentary Emmy Awards on Thursday.

David, Hoda and Jenna will go up against each other as ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and NBC's Today Show are both up for Outstanding Live News Program. Anderson Cooper 360, CBS Mornings and This Morning, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and The Lead with Jake Tapper on CNN are also all nominated.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager skydive live on Today

David also has three other nominations; two in Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form for his segments Afghanistan Unraveling, and The Climate Crisis. His show also has a nomination in Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage.

His nods come a day after the anchor celebrated World News Tonight being the number one television program for the 15th straight week.

Fans set social media alight when they heard the news and commented on how much they adore watching David, with many saying his reporting is the highlight of their evening.

Jenna's special Today segment Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army is also nominated for Outstanding Technical Achievement, as is Gayle King's special The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special on 48 Hours & CBS News.

David has four nominations

Fans were lost for words when they saw Jenna leap from a plane live on-air in June 2021.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna show host took the brave step to skydive in honor of her late grandfather, George H. W. Bush, and she did so in spectacular fashion.

Jenna was filmed gingerly preparing to take the tandem jump with Sgt. 1st class Joseph Abe-Lynn strapped to her back before taking the 10,000 feet plunge. She was determined to pay tribute to the former President of the United States, who had skydived on his 90th birthday, seven years prior.

Jenna's segment was also nominated

Jenna kept in contact with the studio the entire time and said as she drifted down to earth: "It feels like floating, but it's one of the most exhilarating, terrifying moments of your life. I feel close to all the people I've been missing. It's beautiful up there! The view from up here is spectacular."

ABC scored the most nominations with 39, followed by CNN with 37.

The News And Documentary Emmys will be.presented in two different categories: news on 28 September and documentary on 29 September.