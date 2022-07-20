David Muir sparks conversation with shirtless vacation photo The World News Tonight anchor certainly turned up the heat

David Muir has been the object of affection for many viewers over time due to his chiseled looks and good nature, despite his serious profession.

His appeal was a focal point of his latest appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan opposite his friends Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship

The ABC News anchor even mentioned as he walked out to talk to them that people were "smelling my neck," with even Kelly saying there was "no surprise there!"

Prior to his appearance, the two hosts talked about running into him backstage and gushed about his appearance once more.

"He comes in out of an ad," Ryan said, with his co-host adding: "You tell no lies, this man looks like he just walked off an Italian runway.

"Only he's clutching news briefings and doing important things," with Ryan joking that they were props in his cologne ad.

David's waterside photo immediately grabbed a few eyeballs

When David finally appeared on the show, they got to talking about summer plans, with him sharing that he had spent a majority of his time upstate.

"Let's talk about your kid," Kelly joked, then mentioning that she was referring to the World News Tonight star's beloved dog, Axel.

As David continued to fawn over his dog and how much he acted like a grown up, an image was flashed of the two upstate by the water, posing in front of the doorway of an old boathouse.

The crowd immediately went silent in awe over the shirtless picture of David, displaying his toned physique in just a pair of swim shorts while crouching down beside Axel.

The ABC News journalist is one devoted dog dad

Ryan reacted by saying: "Now there's the ad we were talking about," and Kelly joked: "It's so funny, I didn't even realize Axel was in that picture," which had the World News Tonight anchor blushing.

