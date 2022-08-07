Eva Mendes delights fans with photo of rarely-seen family member

Eva Mendes is an undisputed beauty, and she has a total look alike in her family! She gave a rare glimpse at her personal life in honor of a special celebration, and fans are totally surprised by it.

MORE: Ryan Gosling opens up about raising his daughters amid Eva Mendes' acting comeback

The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her niece, Dani Levy, who is a model based in New York City, and was celebrating her birthday on 6 August.

The actress shared a stunning portrait of Dani for her special day, and fans couldn't help but note just how much they look like one another.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva's daughter takes photos of her

MORE: Eva Mendes sparks emotional response as she remembers her 'first love'

Eva has three siblings, Janet, Juan Carlos, and Carlo, and the pictures of her niece prove just how much good looks run in the family.

In true model fashion, the pictures Eva posted are headshots, and see Dani with bronzed make-up and a sultry stare, donning a simple white tank top with blue jeans, and her hair, the very same auburn color of her aunt's, is straightened and falling down her back.

In the caption, the Hitch actress wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful niece," alongside pink heart emojis. She even cheekily added: "She's a rare beauty these days."

The sweet birthday tribute

Eva is no doubt the cool aunt of the family, and gave her niece's modeling career a boost by including her modeling agency. She wrote: "FYI …. Her modeling agency is @bellaagency."

MORE: Ryan Gosling makes candid revelation about Eva Mendes and daughters interrupting work

MORE: Eva Mendes delights fans with relatable parenting confession

While many fans wrote in to congratulate Dani, writing: "Happy birthday to this beauty," and: "Happy birthday Gorgeousness!" as well as: "Happy birthday to Dani!!" others couldn't help but note the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Dani definitely takes after her aunt

One follower wrote: "She looks like a cross between you and Janet," referring to Eva's sister, while others commented: "Wow I thought that was you," and: "Omg you look alike!!!" as well as: "She's gorgeous!!! Looks a lot like you."

Dani's mother, Janet Levy, also took to the comments to thank everyone for their well wishes and compliments, writing: "Thank you all for your kind words and birthday wishes for my daughter. So proud she takes after her talented and good hearted Auntie. Two AMAZING women I totally adore."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.