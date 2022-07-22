Eva Mendes sparks emotional response as she remembers her 'first love' The Hitch actress is dating Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as she fondly remembered her "first love" in a new post on Instagram.

The Hitch actress – who shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling – wasn't referring to her partner, but instead reminisced about her beloved pet pooch Hugo, who sadly died in 2014.

Sharing a clip on Instagram of the new Disney+ show, Better Human Better Dog, Eva had nothing but kind words to say about the show's host, Cesar Millan, who she credited with helping her be a "better human" to her dogs.

"@cesarsway has helped me SO much – with my first love Hugo (my Belgian malinois) and now my sweet Lucho – to become a better human to my dogs," she began. I'm so grateful to him and his new show 'BETTER HUMAN BETTER DOG'. It's taught me so much.

"And if you don't have a dog of your own, somehow this show can still help you become, well BETTER. I don't know how he does it, but Cesar has a gift that I'm happy to benefit from."

Eva credits Cesar with helping her be a 'better human' to her dogs

Fans had an emotional reaction as they remembered Eva's dog Hugo, with one responding: "I miss Hugo. I lost my first dog a year ago. He was my child. I miss him terribly… Hugo was a great protector for you." A second said: "Awww I remember Hugo!! And Lucho is sweet, did he also help with George?"

George was Ryan's loyal canine companion who sadly passed away in 2016. The couple adopted Doberman Lucho in 2019.

Eva and her dog Lucho

Eva previously revealed that owning dogs helped prepare her for motherhood. In 2018, she told People magazine: "The love that you have for your dog, and how you are with your dog, I think, is really similar to how you are with your children.

"Hugo — who, again, I miss so much — he prepped me for motherhood," she continued. "George, who I miss so much, prepped me for motherhood. It was the best training that I could have."

