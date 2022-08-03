Ryan Gosling opens up about raising his daughters amid Eva Mendes' acting comeback

Ryan Gosling is making an epic comeback after four years off the screen by starring in The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans as well as in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie, and as it turns out, his longtime partner Eva Mendes is proving she is not far behind!

MORE: Eva Mendes sparks emotional response as she remembers her 'first love'

The actress has led a very private life since welcoming daughters Amada Lee, six, and Esmeralda Amada, seven, and not only has she kept away from the public eye, but from the big screen too.

The star's last film credit was in a 2014 film titled Lost River, in which she starred alongside Saoirse Ronan and Christina Hendricks. She has only made an all too brief comeback in 2021 when she voiced a yoga instructor for one episode of an animated children's show – until now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Ryan's The Gray Man

MORE: Ryan Gosling makes candid revelation about Eva Mendes and daughters interrupting work

Eva took to Instagram to reveal that she is back and better than ever, starring in an episode of a sketch comedy show by Shannon Plumb titled Chopped Liver.

The Hitch actress shared a video montage of the hilarious episode, where she takes on a variety of kooky characters, from pageant queen to housekeeper and even what appears to be a mock Gen-Z'er, all up to all sorts of different shenanigans.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this episode of CHOPPED LIVER !!!" she wrote in her caption, calling the comedy show's creator her "favorite beautiful clown."

Eva's episode of the comedy show is available on Youtube

Meanwhile, her beau is just as busy with his highly-anticipated projects, and while he sure must be enjoying promoting the releases, he can't help but focus on his girls.

MORE: Eva Mendes delights fans with relatable parenting confession

MORE: Eva Mendes details unconventional summer plans for kids with Ryan Gosling

In an interview with heat magazine, the actor opened up about how his daughters influenced his involvement in The Gray Man.

Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas are also in the action film by Netflix

He adorably admitted: "I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids."

He also revealed that while his daughters haven't necessarily seen their dad's acting, his upcoming portrayal of Ken is a way for him to introduce that side to them. He said: "[It's] not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it]."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.