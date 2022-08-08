Jennifer Garner makes emotional plea for Save the Children The Yes Day star is working hard

Jennifer Garner may be one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, but she's also one of its most charitable and philanthropic, working tirelessly to uplift the lives of others.

The actress made an appearance on the latest installment of Today to continue forward with her mission, sharing the work of Save the Children as an ambassador in flood-ravaged Kentucky.

On the show, she and journalist Cynthia McFadden visited a school in the area that had been ravaged by the flood and proved to be quite risky to even walk through.

The group waded through the thick mud and water that had flowed through the building, leaving wreckage in its place and items strewn everywhere.

Jennifer, who grew up less than 200 miles away from there, was insistent on seeing the library though, citing her love for books growing up and her childhood desire to be a librarian.

She could be seen getting emotional as Cynthia explained that the star flew across the country in the middle of shooting a film to help out the kids affected by the damage.

Jennifer visited Kentucky with Today to help the flood-affected community

The star cited her upbringing in a middle class family and her parents' poor backgrounds as the reason for wanting to be involved in causes like these.

"When I was in a position to be invited into people's homes, it was rural America that really shaped me," she said, saying that she would do anything to "honor my parents, I have incredible parents."

The two also visited a family that had been affected by the flash floods and had to evacuate their home, with Jennifer providing them with supplies and toys to help them move forward.

She reflected on her experience, saying: "That is the one thing that I have learned above all else, every mom loves her baby as much as I love mine."

The actress has been a longtime ambassador and trustee for Save the Children

The conversation was then concluded with a chat with the hosts back in the Today studio, with Jennifer reflecting on the work to be done, adding: "We have a lot of work to do, but we will dig in."

