Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battle We're all rooting for you!

Olivia Newton-John has been very candid about her troubled battle with her health and will be opening up about it even further.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John appears in rare video to reveal 'birthday wish' - fans react

The singer is slated to make an appearance on the Today Show with host Hoda Kotb and talk about her recovery from her battle with cancer.

Olivia went through a bout of breast cancer after being diagnosed in 1992, going through a round of chemotherapy and radiation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John shares heartfelt Christmas message amid cancer battle

The situation worsened when she was affected by a recurrence of the illness in 2013, and once again in 2017 that spread across her body.

Since then, however, Olivia has been on the road to recovery, and a lot of it has been thanks to the support of her family, particularly husband John Easterling.

She spoke to ET recently about how her husband helps her with cannabis and tinctures, saying: "And I think that's why I'm still here. I feel very fortunate. It helps with my pain, it helps a lot of things."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John reveals she's desperately missing her family amid cancer battle

The Twist of Fate singer has been a frequent advocate for the use of medical cannabis as a way to relieve pain and help those with chronic illnesses.

Olivia will make an appearance on Today with Hoda Kotb

Olivia will also talk to Hoda about the milestone 40th anniversary of her biggest and most enduring hit, Physical, the 1981 smash that hit number one around the globe.

She addressed the song's steamy nature in a teaser clip shared by the show while also recognizing how tame it has become over the years, joking: "Today the lyrics are like a lullaby, don't you reckon?"

Hoda then broke out into a fit of laughter and replied with: "Oh honey, I've got some lyrics for you that are in the top 40 right now."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John's flamboyant California home is a world of colour

MORE: Olivia Newton-John comforted by fans as she shares heartbreaking news

The Australian singer also talked about how she recorded it without realizing what its message was, and upon calling her manager to pull the track back, she got: "Well it's too late, love, it's taken off everywhere!"

The singer most recently was a virtual guest on Dancing with the Stars

"Very often the things you're most afraid of are the things you really need to go for, you know," she continued.

Olivia also made a virtual appearance on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars for Grease Night to provide intimate details on the inspirations behind the songs as the contestants performed them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.