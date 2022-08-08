John Travolta mourns loss of Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death The stars played Sandy and Danny in Grease

John Travolta has paid a touching tribute to his great friend and Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death aged 73.

The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of Olivia, alongside an emotional message. It read: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Fans were quick to comment on the heartbreaking post, with one writing: "This made me cry. I loved Grease," while another wrote: "Such a beautiful friendship." A third added: "I have no words," alongside a crying face emoji.

VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John opens up about her cancer diagnosis

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news on Monday August 8, alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

John Travolta paid a touching tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her death

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John were incredibly close

It continued: "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

John and Olivia played Sandy and Danny in Grease and remained close friends following the hit film's release in 1973.

Olivia's death follows on from John's heartbreaking loss of his wife Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020. Olivia was there for John and his family during the difficult time.

