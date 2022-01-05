John Travolta's daughter Ella receives sweet message from Olivia Newton-John The Australian actress played alongside Ella's dad in the hit film Grease

John Travolta is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life but gave a rare glimpse into his family life in a new Instagram photo to mark the new year.

The Hollywood star posted a lovely picture of himself with his daughter Ella and son Benjamin standing in front of a white Christmas tree.

In the photo, the trio were all dressed up, with John looking dapper in a tuxedo, Ella in a metallic gown, and Ben in a smart blazer.

VIDEO: Ella and John Travolta share glimpse inside family Christmas

"Happy New Year everyone," the actor wrote alongside the post.

The actor's Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John was one of the first to respond to the photo with a special message for Ella.

She wrote: "Ella you look stunning and classy! That dress is gorgeous. Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year."

Ella is a talented singer/songwriter and is gearing up to release her debut single, Dizzy, on January 7.

"There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous)," Ella had previously revealed.

"So proud of you baby girl. Love Dad," John commented at the time.

Along with pursuing a career in music, Ella also showcased her acting skills last year after landing the lead role in the film Get Lost – a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland.

The film sees Ella star as Alice/Alicia who goes on a magical trip to Budapest. John recently opened up about his family life, and how he has been helping his daughter when it comes to her acting career.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

