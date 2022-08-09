Hoda Kotb has candid discussion about her love life amid birthday celebrations

Nearly a year after her unexpected break-up from longtime partner Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb is ready to welcome a new love into her life.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie praises her 'love and light' Hoda Kotb in sweet tribute message on her birthday

Just ahead of her 58th birthday, which is on 9 August, the Today star opened up about what she hopes for her future alongside co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and what they think is in store for both of them.

Quite fittingly, they had their birth charts read to them by astrologist Jennifer Racioppi, and the two were captivated with all of her exciting predictions. Hoda is a Leo, while Jenna is a Sagittarius.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda is overcome with emotion following heartwarming surprise

MORE: Savannah Guthrie to host Today without Hoda Kotb as star marks her birthday with family

The astrologist explained to Hoda: "2021 into 2022 was a deep clearing year, you've been asked to release anything that wasn't authentic for you, let it go."

She further added: "This next year for you is really a preparation, and 2023 is a landing for you," before detailing that: "You're going to go through your second Saturn return, which is a spiritual moment for you where you really nail your purpose."

Hoda gasped at the predictions, and even more so when Jennifer said: "There's a deeper iteration of your confidence, your ability to love, to be loved, but it's a divine love, it's a spiritual love."

The insightful conversation

As the two co-stars intently listened, Jennifer added that there would also be romantic love in her life soon, and when asked what Hoda really wants she enthusiastically confessed: "Well I really like my chart!" revealing that she would welcome that.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's absence from Today explained as star spends time with family

MORE: Hoda Kotb jokes about her fears of getting fired alongside Savannah Guthrie

This is the mother-of-two's first birthday without Joel by her side, but nonetheless, she has been showered with love from family, friends and co-workers alike, and has spent the last several days celebrating her special day.

Hoda shared a heartwarming photo of all the sweet gifts she received

She is spending her birthday with her family, enjoying plenty of dinners and bbqs with them, and has been off from Today both on Monday and Tuesday.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.