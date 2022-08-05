Hoda Kotb left emotional over heartfelt pre-birthday surprise on Today set She's really fancy like

Hoda Kotb is beloved by many not just on Today but beyond, and received a sweet surprise ahead of her birthday on the set of the show.

MORE: Hoda Kotb overcome with emotion after heartwarming reunion on Today

Walker Hayes, who has frequently made appearances on the show and has developed a great bond with Hoda, gave her a surprise present while on set.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb overcome with emotion after heartwarming reunion

After his performance, he met the host and her two daughters, Haley and Hope, to present her with the plaque that certified his record, Country Stuff the Album, with gold.

As he presented her the honor, Hoda was clearly overcome and on the verge of tears as she couldn't stop gushing over the sweet gesture.

MORE: Hoda Kotb jokes about her fears of getting fired alongside Savannah Guthrie

"Look, girls, this can go in your room," Walker told her daughters, and the anchor simply exclaimed: "Oh my god," before leaning in to give him a big hug.

"I'm going to hang this in my office, are you kidding me," she said, holding it up for the camera to see, touched deeply by the gesture.

Walker presented Hoda with a gold plaque that his album had received

"How to say thank you @walkerhayes for an incredible concert @todayshow and then this. I will hang it proudly xo," she wrote on social media alongside a clip capturing the moment and a photo of the group.

Her co-star Savannah Guthrie reacted with a slew of exclamation points, while a fan commented: "That's amazing!!! You are such a nice person so I am not surprised you got it."

MORE: Hoda Kotb praised by fans as she posts sweet family picture: 'Gangs all here'

MORE: Hoda Kotb pays tribute to Hollywood actress Pat Carroll following her death aged 95

"What a nice Birthday surprise," another said, with a third adding: "Happy Birthday to one of the best. Your kindness shows in that beautiful smile of yours!"

Walker performed a special concert on the Today Plaza in honor of Hoda ahead of her birthday on 9 August, and her daughters and even her mom were there to cheer them on.

The Today star was serenaded by the crowd

At the end of the show, Walker, Savannah, and her other co-stars led the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday for the emotional star.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.