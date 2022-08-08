Hoda Kotb's absence from Today explained as star spends time with family The star has a big day ahead of her

TheToday Show kicked off their week down one host, revealing early Monday morning that Hoda Kotb had been replaced for the time being both on the first house of the show as well as on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

Upon kicking off their show, Savannah Guthrie announced Hoda's absence giving little detail about why she was gone, simply stating that Craig Melvin was taking over.

Though fans were quick to express that they already miss the star, they were relieved to find out that her temporary absence is for a very valid, and special, reason.

Her co-star Jenna Bush Hager later revealed that her sidekick is off because she is actually celebrating her 58th birthday, which is on Tuesday, 9 August.

The mom-of-two turned her weekend into a long one, and will possibly be off on Tuesday as well, opting to celebrate her special day with daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Not only is she taking time off from her Today hosting duties, but she has already been in full celebration mode, and has received plenty of gifts and surprises as well as spending some quality time with her family.

Hoda has enjoyed plenty of birthday celebrations already

She was brought to near tears when she was surprised by none other than country star Walker Hayes, who included her adorable daughters in his sweet pre-birthday surprise as well.

After his performance on the morning show, he met her alongside Hope and Haley to present them with the plaque that certified his record, Country Stuff the Album, with gold.

The star and her girls appeared overjoyed with the surprise

Once the weekend came around, the best-selling author gave a glimpse of yet another early birthday celebration, one surrounded with good food and even better people.

She took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of a birthday bbq a close friend threw for her, with her mom, Sami, her sister, Hala, as well as her brother, Adel, all in attendance.

