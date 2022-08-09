Savannah Guthrie to host Today without Hoda Kotb as star marks her birthday with family Happy birthday Hoda!

Savannah Guthrie was off Today for several days last week and now it's her co-star Hoda Kotb's turn to enjoy some time away from work!

On Monday Hoda was away from the studio and it has been revealed that she will also be absent for Tuesday's episode for a very special reason - her birthday.

Hoda enjoyed some early birthday celebrations on the NBC daytime show last week but for her special day she will be at home with her loved ones.

VIDEO: A look at Hoda Kotb's personal life with family away from work

Instead, Savannah will front Today with Craig Melvin again, who has been a regular fill-in for Hoda and Savannah during their days off over the summer holidays.

For the Fourth Hour, Jenna Bush Hager will be joined by Michelle Collins, who also kept Hoda's seat warm on Monday's show too.

Hoda's set for a lovely day in New York City, and her family including mom Sami have been in the city since the weekend to mark her big day with her.

The star will also no doubt be spoilt by her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda's fans will be sure to look forward to her returning to the show later in the week. The mother-of-two has been a main anchor on Today since 2017 after replacing Matt Lauer.

She has a close working relationship with Savannah and the pair took part in a fun joint interview with Good Housekeeping magazine earlier in the year, where they opened up about their bond and how they support each other.

Hoda's family are all in New York City to mark her special day

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Savannah praised Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

Hoda with her two young daughters Haley and Hope

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. "It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

