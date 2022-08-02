Hoda Kotb jokes about her fears of getting fired alongside Savannah Guthrie The Today co-stars have been hosting together since 2017

Hoda Kotb has been hosting Today alongside co-anchor Savannah Guthrie for the past few years, and is enjoying every moment of it.

However, the Today star has admitted that she lives in "constant fear of being fired" for a surprising and hilarious reason!

In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, she explained that she's always in hysterics with Savannah off air, so when it comes to going back on after a commercial, she's always worried about maintaining her composure.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life - all we know

She said: "Because Savannah and I are getting closer and closer because of how we are together, she's this incredible problem solver and I also feel like she's secretly nasty funny and it's scary because when you're on set in commercial and she's whispering to me I'm terrified.

"I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she's like 'Hoda, zip it,' and they [the producers] are like 'Three, two one,' and she's calm!"

Hoda sweetly added: "The one thing I've learnt about Savannah is if I'm ever confused about something - childcare, relationship questions, whatever it is, if i talk to Savannah and it's like crystal clear in a second and that doesn't happen with a lot of people."

Hoda Kotb revealed she was afraid of being fired in a tongue-in-cheek remark

Hoda joined Savannah in the main hosting seats on Today following Matt Lauer's firing in 2017.

Savannah recently opened up about what it's like to work with Hoda, and she had nothing but praise for the mother-of-two.

The journalist opened up about her work colleague during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center in June.

Savannah Guthrie doesn't take herself too seriously either!

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

Hoda is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.

"It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

