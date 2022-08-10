Brooklyn Beckham reassures Nicola Peltz after she shared pictures of herself crying The couple married in April

Brooklyn Beckham is clearly a very doting husband to Nicola Peltz. In the actress' latest Instagram post, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham wrote the most sentimental message.

Alongside a series of throwback snaps, showing Nicola with her blonde tresses, the 27-year-old wrote in the caption: "Missing our moon [moon emoji]."

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils touching new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

Upon seeing the post, 23-year-old Brooklyn remarked: "You have the best heart [heart emojis]."

Last week, the Transformers star took to social media to show herself crying in bed, leaving fans quick to reply and inundate her with support.

In the caption, she wrote: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

Nicola shared this snap of herself on Tuesday

"It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here."

One of the snaps showed the blonde beauty in tears whilst in bed with her teddy bear, while the other was a close-up of her fringe and eyes - which appeared to be very red.

She added: "I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

She previously uploaded this on social media

Nicola has since thanked her fans for their kind messages, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages ~ it means so much to me. sending you all my love and light your way. Kindness is such a powerful thing."

It's been reported that Nicola's tears may have been due to an alleged feud between herself and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, however, the family appeared united recently when Nicola shared a sweet photo in honour of the former Spice Girl's 48th birthday in April.

The star shared a sweet snap posing in-between VB and her own mother Claudia Peltz. Alongside the sweet image, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham," and a pink love heart emoji.

