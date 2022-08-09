Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz beams in new family picture after tearful confession

Nicola Peltz looked the picture of happiness after she shared a sweet photo with her grandmother Bunny.

The heartwarming image is in stark contrast to the photos the actress - who is married to Brooklyn Beckham - shared over the weekend, which saw her in tears.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

The new Instagram post saw Nicola cuddle up to her "bestie" - and in the caption, she gushed about their undeniably close bond. "My bestie right here ~~ Her laugh is so contagious, it's my favourite sound in the whole world," she wrote.

"I wish she lived with me in LA and I could take her everywhere and hold her hand forever. I'm so so blessed she's my naunni I LOVE YOU BUN."

On Saturday, Nicola was inundated with support from friends and fans after she made an incredibly candid confession about her family on social media. One of the snaps showed the blonde beauty in tears whilst in bed with her teddy bear, while the other was a close-up of her fringe and eyes - which appeared to be very red.

Nicola shared this snap with her grandmother

Alongside the emotional selfies was the message: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

"It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here."

She previously uploaded this on social media

She added: "I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

Nicola has since thanked her fans for their kind messages, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages ~ it means so much to me. sending you all my love and light your way. Kindness is such a powerful thing."

