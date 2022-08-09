Nicola Peltz reveals hope for new addition to marital home with Brooklyn Beckham The actress is longing for her "bestie" to move in

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may still be on the hunt for their "dream home" after their wedding earlier this year, but the actress has already revealed her hopes for her "bestie" to move in.

Sharing a photo with her grandmother Gina on Instagram on Monday, Nicola told her fans that they have such a strong bond she wishes they could live together in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother

"My bestie right here -- Her laugh is so contagious, it's my favorite sound in the whole world. I wish she lived with me in LA and I could take her everywhere and hold her hand forever. I’m so so blessed she's my naunni I LOVE YOU BUN," Nicola captioned the post.

Nicola is incredibly close with her grandmother, and it appears Brooklyn has forged a close bond with her too since joining the family. The actress recently revealed that Brooklyn had cooked Gina a special pasta dish to celebrate her 94th birthday, and shared a video of her grandmother sampling the dish before proclaiming: "I love it!"

Nicola Peltz revealed she wishes her grandmother lived with her in LA

Meanwhile, in another sentimental clip shared by Nicola from Gina's epic celebrations, Brooklyn was captured sharing a special birthday message.

He said: "Happy birthday I love you so much, I am so honoured to be here on your birthday. You are so amazing and you look so gorgeous today, thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family. I hope you enjoy the day."

Brooklyn and Nicola live in an apartment in the city after selling their Beverly Hills home

Brooklyn and Nicola are currently living in an apartment that the 27-year-old has owned in Los Angeles "forever", after the couple sold their $11million Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The incredible property boasted five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool and a yoga room, but ultimately, Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would prefer to live elsewhere.

It has been reported that they are considering investing in two smaller properties instead; a base in Los Angeles where Nicola often works when filming, and a second in Miami, close to where both of their families have homes.

Speaking to Tatler about their home plans in a recent interview, Nicola shared: "We really want to get a dream home one day but we’re so busy. I haven’t stopped for one second. I had my wedding, then I wrapped filming on a show, then I came here to New York for the Met Gala."

