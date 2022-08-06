Nicola Peltz breaks down in tears in candid confession about family to fans The star took to social media

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz took to social media with a very candid confession about family on Saturday.

The 27-year-old posted two emotional photos, one of which shows the actress in tears whilst in bed with her teddy bear. The other is a close-up of her fringe and eyes - which appear to be very red.

Captioning the post she penned: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

"It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here.

Nicola shared the emotional update on Instagram

"I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the heartbreaking post. Husband Brooklyn replied: "You have the most amazing heart xx [two red love heart emojis]I love you so so much xx."

Paris Hilton added: "Love you." Selma Blair penned: "Beautiful Nicola, many years ago we met, and of course, I was transfixed. On your kindness. On your grace. I was weak and tired and older than your crowd, and you listened. Forever, I will consider you an angel child. In whatever mood or feeling you are under or in. Sending an embrace."

The star posted a special photo for her mother-in-law

Nicola replied to the sweet message writing: " Selma I can't even put into words how much your kind message means to me. Thank you so much you’re so special I’m so lucky to know you," with a pink love heart emoji.

A fan said: "Stay strong," with four red love hearts. A second added: "You are a beautiful soul and it's ok to feel any and every kind of emotion," and a red love heart emoji.

Brooklyn and Nicola married in April this year

A third wrote: "Love you forever Nicola."

Several American outlets claim Nicola's tears may be due to a feud between herself and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, however, the family appeared united recently when Nicola shared a sweet photo in honour of the former Spice Girl's 48th birthday in April.

The star shared a sweet snap posing in-between VB and her own mother Claudia Peltz. Alongside the sweet image, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham," and a pink love heart emoji.

