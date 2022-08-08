Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz overwhelmed with support after major family confession

Nicola Peltz was inundated with support from friends and fans after she made an incredibly candid confession about her family on social media on Saturday.

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham took to her Instagram feed with a new selfie from inside a car. The 27-year-old looked directly into the camera and posed with a neutral expression whilst donning a pair of chic black sunglasses that matched her black cap.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages - it means so much to me. sending you all my love and light your way, kindness is such a powerful thing."

Followers couldn't wait to continue to share their well-wishes for the star. Huband Brooklyn replied writing: "My baby xxx." Nicola's brother, Will Peltz, also commented on the heartfelt post with two red love hearts.

A fan added: "Love you," whilst a second wrote: "Much love Nicola." A third said: "Hope you're doing better Nicola, sending my love," with a red love heart emoji.

Nicola shared this post with fans

In the original post shared at the weekend, the Bates Motel actress posted two photos, one of which shows the actress in tears whilst in bed with her teddy bear. The other is a close-up of her fringe and eyes - which appear to be very red.

Alongside the emotional selfies was the message: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

"It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here.

She previously uploaded this on social media

"I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Several American news outlets claim Nicola's tears may be due to a feud between herself and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, however, the family appeared united recently when Nicola shared a sweet photo in honour of the former Spice Girl's 48th birthday in April.

The star shared a sweet snap posing in-between VB and her own mother Claudia Peltz. Alongside the sweet image, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham," and a pink love heart emoji.

