Maisie Smith has been wowing fans with her fancy footwork on Strictly Come Dancing over the past few months and now, she has landed a spot in this year's final!

But while she is relishing her time on the dancefloor, the EastEnders actress – who is partnered with Gorka Marquez – has no doubt been missing her family as she has been forced to live in a Strictly bubble while she competes in the show.

So who has the 19-year-old left behind at home? Meet Maisie's family below…

WATCH: Maisie Smith performs impressive dance number with her lookalike mum and sister

Who is Maisie Smith's mum?

Maisie's mum, Julia Smith, has become something of a social media sensation since she started appearing in her daughter's TikTok videos. The lookalike pair often perform comical dance routines together.

Julia often performs dance numbers with her daughter on TikTok

Julia refers to herself as "Mumager" on her own Instagram page (@js.management) and TikTok. When she's not organising her children, Julia works as a Celebrity Manager and has been featured in a Skymobile advert.

Julia is so 'proud' of her daughter

Julia is so proud of her daughter and has praised her efforts on Strictly, previously writing on Instagram: "Words cannot express how proud I am of my little girl!

"Only 19 and smashing it on @bbcstrictly tonight. More guts than me and your dad put together!! I think you [and Gorka] are gonna make a great partnership."

Who is Maisie Smith's dad?

Maisie's dad, Stephen Smith, has also been known to get in on the action and can sometimes be found making an appearance on TikTok too.

Back in April, he and Maisie famously recreated a childhood photo of her on his shoulders – much to the delight of her fans.

Maisie and her dad recreated this childhood photo on TikTok

In the brief video, teenage Maisie can be seen climbing on top of her dad's shoulders while dressed in a pink T-shirt and tiny denim hotpants.

Simple Plan's I'm Just A Kid plays in the background, with the image switching to a throwback snap showing Maisie and Stephen in a similar position on the grass - but with Maisie just a toddler.

Who is Maisie Smith's sister?

Maisie and her sister look almost identical

Maisie has one older sister, Scarlett Smith, who is also the spitting image of her sibling and mother.

According to the 23-year-old's Instagram account, she lives in Essex with her family but is currently studying TV Production at Bournemouth University. Like her parents, Scarlett gets involved in the family's TikTok videos.

Does Maisie Smith have any pets?

Maisie's beloved dog Benny (front) died in June

Maisie was left devastated in June when her beloved pet dog Benny passed away. She posted a series of video clips of the Jack Russell with the words: "Meet Benny. He was the bravest, the sleepiest, the kindest the goodest, the silliest, the handsomest big brother and best friend.

"This is your daily reminder to cuddle your pets.. RIP my angel. Benny Smith September 2007 - 1st June 2020." Maisie has another family dog named Betty.

