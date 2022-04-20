The Wanted Max George gives beautiful eulogy at Tom Parker's funeral – read here

The Wanted star Max George gave a beautiful eulogy at his friend and bandmate Tom Parker's funeral on Wednesday. The former Strictly Come Dancing star spoke at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church in Petts Wood in South East London for the sad occasion, and said: "It is with deepest sadness that we are here today but I’m going to try and say somethings from us boys, that will make you smile about Tom.

"Tom was, and always will be, a brother to me and my bandmates. He made us smile from the start. His love for music and strive for success outmatched any of us.

"His feistiness outmatched anyone on the planet. He’s the only member of The Wanted that has had a punch up with every member of the The Wanted. Everything he did, he did with his best intentions so even if it was a fight he always got away with it. He got away with everything because it was Tom, it was fine.

Tom's funeral was on Wednesday

"I could stand here and say so much about Tom but you’ll all have your memories about him. One thing I’ll always remember is his laugh. He loved laughing at people, we experienced that nearly every day. All I have got to say is he left us far too early and we’ll miss him so much. I think the heartbreak shared today is a credit to the love Tom spread around the world. The people outside, the people there today all over the world. You rest easy mate."

Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020

Max was joined by his fellow bandmates, Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, as they carried his coffin into the church for the service.

Tom very sadly passed away in late March after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020. Tom's wife Kelsey announced his passing, writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

