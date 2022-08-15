Emily Ratajkowski flaunts unbelievable abs as she poses with adorable son Sylvester The star is in amazing shape

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her incredible abs whilst posing alongside her sweet one-year-old son Sylvester on Saturday.

The 31-year-old model shared a selection of photos to her Instagram feed for her 29.5 million followers for who she flaunted her toned midriff, alongside a number of sweet close-up shots of her little boy as they enjoyed a sunny day at the park.

The mother-of-some simply captioned the post with a heart-shaped emoji. The update received a whopping 511,031 likes and followers of the star were quick to share messages in the comments section.

"The sweetest thing I’ve seen," one fan replied. A second added: "You guys are too cute." A third wrote: "He's growing so fast!" A fourth said: "He's beautiful Emily."

Emily looks incredible

The star, who has been keeping a low profile since Sylvester was born last year, recently got fans talking after debuting a new look for MiuMiu campaign.

Emily rocked a slicked back hairstyle whilst wearing a beige and white oversized argyle sweater, burgundy double-belted shorts and a neutral plaid double-breasted overcoat - very different aesthetic to her usual high-glam style.

The pair had fun on the swings

Fans on social media went wild for the new look. "You look amazing," penned one enthused follower. A second agreed writing: "The best!!!!" A third said: "Yes yes yes yes yes."

The updates come just weeks after it was reported that Emily has separated from her husband and Sylvester's dad, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage.

Sylvester is so sweet

A source close to Emily told People magazine: "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," adding hat she plans to file for divorce.

Neither Emily or Sebastian have commented on the alleged break-up.

