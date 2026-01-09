Emily Ratajkowski twerks in sheer black skirt and bra top inside NYC bodega for new wild video

Emily Ratajkowski delighted her fans on Thursday with a social media life update that saw the supermodel twerking inside a bodega in a sheer skirt and bra top. The 34-year-old shared a video of herself in the chip aisle of a bodega in the stylish outfit, which she completed with a brown leather handbag.

Emily wore silver flats and her brunette hair straight down her back as she danced for the camera. She followed this with a picture of herself wearing a white head covering and tunic inside what appeared to be a mosque, then a selfie in a white T-shirt.

© Instagram Emily caused a stir with the bodega video

She rounded out the carousel with a sweet photo of her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, dressed in an astronaut suit for Halloween while holding hands with his mom on the sidewalk. In the picture, Emily looked stylish in a brown winter coat and black pants as she spoke to her four-year-old, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"Mamdani's New York!!" she captioned the post, referring to the swearing in of the city's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, whom she endorsed in 2025.

See the video below...

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski twerks in sheer black skirt and bra top inside NYC bodega for wild new video

Zohran is NYC's first ever Muslim mayor, the first to be born in Africa, and the first of South Asian descent. He ran on policies like universal childcare, rent freezes, city-run grocery stores and free public buses, with an aim of imposing a 2% tax on incomes over $1 million.

Emily has been vocal about her political leanings for years, and both endorsed and campaigned for progressive politician Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 elections, so her caption comes as no surprise.

© Instagram Emily shared a life update with fans

The author garnered thousands of comments on her social media post, with one fan writing: "She's got range," while another added: "Potato chips never looked so good!"

A third chimed in: "We contain multitudes!" while another said: "Stunning!" Emily achieves her jaw-dropping figure thanks to a love of yoga and hiking, as she told InStyle.

© Instagram The star also added a snap with her son, Apollo

"I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in LA," she explained. "I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week."

She said that an added benefit to working out was getting a good night's sleep afterwards. "For me, the way I sleep afterward is one of the main reasons to work out. I am always on my phone working, and I think that's affected my sleep. I'm also really light-sensitive. When I work out, it's better than taking a melatonin."

© Instagram The model campaigned for Zohran Mamdani

Emily added that she loved food and made sure to exercise balance in her diet. "Most of my life [my physical and mental health] was very disconnected, but now I check in with myself more," she said. “Sometimes that means ordering a mountain of Thai food and staying at home and watching TV – and that can be wellness."

"I love eating a meal in bed on like, a Thursday night or whatever, instead of going out, and just being cozy. I'm all about the balance of that stuff, and I really, as cheesy as this sounds, truly believe that mental and physical are really aligned, so taking care of yourself physically will help you mentally and vice versa."