Dame Joan Collins, 89, dances around in blue bikini – and fans go wild! The star posted a video on Instagram

Dame Joan Collins has caused a stir amongst her followers with her latest Instagram video.

MORE: Dame Joan Collins stuns in family photo with her children and sister Jackie's daughter

The age-defying 89-year-old can be seen in a swimming pool, dancing around to Heart of Glass by Blondie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dame Joan Collins, 89, dances around in a bikini!

She is dressed in a pale blue halterneck bikini, a large straw sunhat and glass, looking typically glamorous as she moves about to the music.

READ: Dame Joan Collins pictured with her rarely-seen brother Bill - fans react

MORE: Dame Joan Collins, 88, is age-defying as she shows off endless legs on holiday

"Nothing like having #funinthesun!" she captioned the post. "#poollife #southoffrance #poolside #hotweather #coolingoff."

Dame Joan is in France with husband Percy Gibson

Fans went wild for the post – including Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley, who wrote: "Amazing!" "You're the best Joan!" a second wrote, while a third echoed: "Such an Icon!!"

READ: Dame Joan Collins's granddaughter is her double in very rare family photo

MORE: Dame Joan Collins and Percy Gibson celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style

A fourth stated: "I love the fact that you still wear a bikini - I'm like you, age should not define you."

The age-defying actress looks incredible

In a 2017 interview with LBC Radio, Joan touched upon her health and diet choices – and admitted she is not a fan of the clean-eating movement advocated by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow.

"All of this stuff that she does not eat anything for a week and just drinks goat's milk? I mean what is that? I guess it is a fad..." she said.

Joan has said she is not a fan of the clean-living movement

"I see these people taking their green juices and their kale and quinoa – that tastes of cut up cardboard. Green tea is disgusting," she added.

"It is like ink. I will have a big cup of builder's tea and I have two cups of proper coffee in the morning. I think there is too much of this clean eating."

The star follows a healthy diet

Joan previously spoke to Daily Mail about her diet, stating: "The quality of what you eat is as important as the quality of the products you use...

"I try to eat a balanced diet. I believe eating avocados is a very beneficial and I believe in taking vitamin supplements – I take Vitamin C, E and Omega oils."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.