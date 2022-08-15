Romeo Beckham shares 'family' photo amid feud reports – and fans have questions The 19-year-old lives in Miami

Romeo Beckham has raised some eyebrows with a new 'family' photo shared on Instagram.

The 19-year-old – David and Victoria Beckham's middle son – posted a snapshot on social media showing him posing with his parents and younger siblings Cruz and Harper.

The group can be seen smiling for the camera at the opening of Japanese steakhouse Gekko, which is co-owned by family friend David Grutman, in Miami, Florida.

"Family [white heart] congrats @davegrutman @gekkomiami," he simply captioned the image.

Romeo shared a family photo on Instagram

Fans were quick to respond - with a number drawing attention to a missing member of the family. "Why is Brooklyn never w you guys anymore?" one asked. A second simply wrote: "Brooklyn?"

Others zoned in on another aspect of the photo – Cruz's T-shirt. "It's Cruz wearing a Spice Girls shirt for me!!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "Living for Cruz in the Spice Girls shirt!"

Brooklyn and Nicola addressed rumours of a 'cold war' with Victoria

The family outing came after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz addressed rumours of a "cold war" with Victoria in Brooklyn's explosive new interview with Variety.

Nicola and Brooklyn - who live in LA - spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Victoria don't get along, sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding. Speculation intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

The couple denied reports of a rift

However, Nicola and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

She told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law but "a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress".

Brooklyn and Nicola married in April

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," Nicola said.

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

