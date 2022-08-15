Geri Horner twins with son Monty or special summer outing The star looked so glamorous

Geri Horner soaked up the sunshine alongside her sweet son Monty, five, as they twinned for the most perfect summer outing.

Taking to her social media on Saturday, the 50-year-old shared the sweetest update with fans as she and her son - whom she shares with her husband Christian Horner - rocking glamorous bucket hats whilst sitting in an open-top Jeep as the sun set.

Captioning the post, the former Spice Girl wrote: "Happy Sunday. Enjoying the sunshine." The star also shared a photo showing off her stunning white ethereal gown which she donned for the sun-kissed day out.

Friends and fans went wild for the update and took to the comments section to leave messages for the star.

The pair look so sweet

One fan wrote: "You look stunning queen omg." A second added: "Happy Sunday Geri and family I hope you’re all keeping cool." A third said: "Beautiful lady you look amazing."

A fourth replied: "You look beautiful," with a pink love heart emoji.

The sweet update comes just 24 hours after the mother-of-three shared a photo alongside an adorable sausage dog as she cuddled up with the pooch on a camping chair.

Geri was a vision

But fans couldn't help but notice Geri's spectacular cars which lingered in the background including the previously seen open-top Jeep and a Land Rover.

The star was very relaxed

"My favourites in the background, Landrover and Jeep, great taste. We have both too xxx," wrote one fan.

A second added: "Love the Wifey's jeep @christianhorner." A third added: "Nice Land Rovers, and little pup obviously."

Geri married her husband Christian Horner in 2015 and whilst being a doting mother to Monty and daughter Bluebell, 16, she is also a stepmother to Christian's eight-year-old daughter Olivia.

